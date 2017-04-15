Rhyl boss McGuinness vows to fight back after WPL relegation

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness has vowed to bounce back at the first opportunity after his side were relegated from the Dafabet Welsh Premier League.

The Lilywhites will be plying their trade in the Huws Gray Alliance next term after a disappointing 4-0 reverse at drop zone rivals Aberystwyth Town, who secured their top-flight status as a result of the triumph.

They take the field for their final WPL game before demotion on Saturday when they travel to neighbours Llandudno (5.15pm).

McGuinness, said: “We didn't quite get there in reaching our goal of survival, and the performance wasn't good enough.

“However, 29 points with a game to play is an improvement on last year though with a lot less of a budget.

“There are huge positives to take into next season we will bounce back stronger. We now have a base and a squad we can build around. We have given young players experience of Welsh Premier League for the first time we now have local lads playing at the club with a fantastic youth team.

“We can only get stronger in my eyes. Thanks to everyone who has supported us this season been a credit to the club.

“People who know me properly know I don't quit, I'm a winner and we will be back.”

Played in-front of a crowd of more than 700, the home side drew first blood on 26 minutes when Luke Borelli netted from a short corner following a lapse in concentration from the Lilies rearguard.

Yet another former Rhyl player came back to haunt them on 64 minutes when John Owen finished well moments after coming on after 64 minutes, and shortly following the restart Borreli notched his second of the evening to seal the points.

There was still time for further misery to be inflicted on the away side, and it was former Lilies forward Owen who was on hand to slot home his second on 83 minutes to complete the rout.