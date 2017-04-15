Fundraising day organsied in aid of hospital helping brave Abergele toddler battling Leukaemia

A SPECIAL fundraiser has been organised for the hospital helping a brave Abergele toddler in his battle against Leukaemia.

Finley Edwards, who turns two in May, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia last October is currently going through a three-year treatment plan at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

The family of the will be holding a charity day in aid of the hospital, which will take place at the Devine Sports Bar in Denbigh on Sunday, May 14.

Mother Sarah Darbey, said: “Finley was a happy and healthy baby until around 15 months old. In October 2016, he was diagnosed as having Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

“Over the next few weeks he had an intense induction phase of steroids, chemo and theatre trips and due to the treatment suppressing his bloods cells/levels he needed numerous platelets and blood transfusions.

“Over the last few months he has been through such a lot. He's still a very happy boy despite what he's going through and we are keeping our fingers crossed he continues to do well for the remaining three years of treatment.

“There is a long road ahead with treatment taking three years for boys and two for girls. The staff at Alder Hey are brilliant and do so much to help the children who are fighting life threatening illnesses.

“Please come and show your support so that we can raise as much money as possible for such a deserving charity.”

There will be a host of activities to enjoy during the event, including face painting, a barbecue and bouncy castle.

A fun run will kick-off proceedings, and volunteers have already put their names forward for leg, chest and back waxing to raise further funds.

The family are also in the process of arranging a raffle and an auction of promises, with the fundraising day set to start at 11am.

Miss Darbey also urged other parents to look out for the symptoms surrounding the disease, adding: “They are similar to general viruses we got sent home the week before diagnosis being told it was viral.

“It wasn't until he had a blood test it was picked up and by this point he was very poorly.”