Rhyl rotary president, 74, to climb Snowdon for charity

A ROTARIAN who last climbed Snowdon 10 years ago is to take on the highest mountain in Wales again to raise money for charity.



Rod Brocklehurst, 74, will carry out his Snowdon Summit Walk in April – prior to his 75th birthday in May - to raise money for Hope and Homes for Children. Last Autumn, the Rhyl Rotary President, of Abergele, was inspired to sign up for the challenge after a talk to rotary members about the charity.



The organisation works to reform childcare by replacing institutions with alternative family based care.



Rod said: “I invited a longstanding friend to talk to our members about the charity Hope and Homes for Children.



”The founders of this charity had been motivated by the plight of children living in appalling conditions in a Sarijevo orphanage during the Bosnian war in 1994. They soon realised that orphanages do not protect children – they harm them and that children, above all else, need support and care of a loving, stable family.



”Heart-rending images on television of children as old as five or six in a Romanian orphanage, existing in cots with minimal human contact, will stick with me forever.



“I'm determined to walk to the summit of Snowdon before my 75th birthday on May 1,” he added. “Although I have walked up Snowdon on more than one occasion it must be well over 10 years since the last time I was at the summit. I have done some mountain walking in the Langdales in the Lake District earlier this year and more recently climbed a number of the Carneddau, so I feel confident that I can achieve my aim.”



Ron will carry out his walk on Friday, April 28. On JustGiving, he has set himself a £750 target.



Rod added: “I am extremely grateful for the sponsorship I have received to date and am keen to raise as much as I possibly can for this very worthwhile cause.



“Children are our future. If we can do something, however small, to make a difference to their lives we shall have helped to make the world a better place.”



Anyone who would like to support Rod and donate, can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RodBrocklehurst