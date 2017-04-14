Man suffers injuries after being "seriously" assaulted on his own doorstep in Corwen

A MAN suffered injuries to his head and body after being attacked on his own doorstep.

The serious assault took place between 9.15pm and 9.40pm on Wednesday at an address in Glyndyfrdwy, Corwen.

The victim, who was attacked when he answered the door, fought back and is believed to have injured the male offender.

DI Iwan Roberts, of North Wales Police, said: “During the incident the suspect is also believed to have sustained injuries to his right eye and may have sustained a wound to the left side of his head.

“Witnesses are asked to come forward if they were in the Glyndyfrdwy area of Corwen last night and saw a person with the injuries described, or who may have seen a person today with similar injuries.



“I am pleased to say that the victim of the attack has been released from hospital and is making a good recovery.”



Anyone with information is asked to telephone 101 and quote reference V051719. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.