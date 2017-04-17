St Asaph Children step up to F1 challenge

PUPILS vied for pole position during a challenging F1 in Schools competition.

The children from Ysgol Esgob Morgan, St Asaph, created “amazing” pit displays alongside uniquely designed cars.

The F1 in Schools Jaguar Primary School Challenge gives pupils an opportunity to use science, technology, engineering and maths.

Children between five and 11-years-old are encouraged to design and manufacture a car which emulates the design and engineering processes of companies such as Jaguar Cars.

Ysgol Esgob Morgan headteacher Tim Redgrave said: “As well as making the car, the pupils are required to follow a very strict regulation guide, make a portfolio of the design process, make a pit display and raise any sponsorship they may need to take part.

”The pupils have to tackle real-life problem solving and learning and develop design, manufacturing, team-work, communication and business skills.

“They also take part in a national competition and meet lots of other children.

“Encouraging the next generation of engineers is something Ysgol Esgob Morgan is extremely dedicated to, especially when projects such as the Jaguar Primary School Challenge develop the same key skills and engineering processes that the industry look for in engineers.

“The difference is our students are learning these skills from an early age, which means the future of engineering is bright.”