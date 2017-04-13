Police issue warning after illegal rave planned for North Wales Hospital Denbigh

POLICE are to step up patrols at the former North Wales Hospital after hundreds of people were invited to an “adventure” at the site through Facebook.

The event scheduled for April 22 was pulled from the site on Thursday however locals fear people could still descend en-masse on the former mental hospital near Denbigh.

102 had said they would go to the event with more than 750 had expressed an interest in attending the event organised by a Facebook user named Danny Smith.

A further 524 had been invited to attend.

One Facebook commenter posted: “I was one of the people that wanted to visit it. Been in Denbigh for 17yrs and always admired it from the road and wanting to have a walk around but appreciated that it was unsafe.

Another posted: “Better not park outside my house! drives me crazy waking up at 1am to screams outside of people laughing and chatting and my car being blocked in when I’m trying to get out!”

Sgt Neil Stringfellow said; “We been made aware of rumours circulating on social media of a planned illegal “rave” at the former North Wales Hospital in Denbigh on 22nd-23rd April.

To reassure local residents we will have officers patrolling the location this weekend and next to deter anyone from gathering illegally.

“I have posted a message to the organisers warning them that they could face arrest or a summons.

“I have also reminded them, and I would remind anyone thinking of attending, that they run the risk of serious injury at this unsafe, derelict site.

“The floors, walls and roof areas are in a state of collapse and the site has been subject to regular arson incidents, weakening the structures further. The building also contains asbestos.

“My strong advice is not to attend any such gathering. We will be out and about and we will deal firmly with any illegal activity.”

The former asylum has been at the centre of a long running tug of war between British Virgin Island based owners Freemont Denbigh Ltd, who have been represented by Preston based Solicitor and would-be property developer Ayub Bhailok.

Bhailok was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £2,000 in costs after being found guilty of illegally destroying a bat roost on the site in 2009.

The dispute is nearing it’s final stages after the Council approved the making of the General Vesting Declaration in January - the final stage of a compulsory purchase order. General Vesting Declarations must give a notice period of three months or longer before a body can take posession of a property.

The Free Press have contacted the event organiser for comment.