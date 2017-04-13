VIDEO: Prestatyn's Ava Evans, 5, walks across lounge completely unaided following life-changing op

A LITTLE girl who underwent a life-changing operation in America is seen walking across her lounge – without her walking sticks.



Joanne Inskip, aged 31, and Todd Evans, of Prestatyn, shared a video of their daughter Ava Evans walking without sticks and "not holding on to anything – like walking was completely normal.” Ava, 5, who was born nine weeks premature and suffers from Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsy, is now able to walk around her home with just one single stick or with nothing at all.



Last year Ava flew across the pond to St Louis Children’s Hospital with her parents and sister Scarlett to undergo a life-changing Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) operation, a procedure which can help relieve leg stiffness. Her surgery was made possible after kind Journal readers backed a fundraising campaign, helping the family to raise £89,000.



Prior to the operation, Ava – a pupil at Ysgol Penmorfa - found it difficult to flatten her feet; she used a walker in school and a wheelchair for longer distances.





Video: Ava's Walking Wish/Facebook



Joanne said: “Ava is doing amazing. She is keeping up with all her physiotherapy and her strength is really coming on.



“Before we went to America, Ava could walk on her kaye walker for short periods. She is now walking on single walking sticks brilliantly and she uses these around the house at the moment until we are confident in her walking outside on them.



“She uses her tripod sticks in school. She has absolutely no pain since the operation. She used to wake up in agony with leg spasms.”



The family sent a video recently to Dr Park – who carried out Ava’s operation – to access how Ava is getting on. There is a chance that Ava may have to return to America for further treatment.



Joanne added: “Dr Park was worried about Ava’s right hamstring. We may potentially have to go back to America for lengthening on this, but hopefully we can stretch it out ourselves so another operation is not needed.



“We are still so very thankful to everyone for making this happen for Ava, it really has been life-changing for her.”

