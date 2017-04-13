AWARD-WINNING rock band Kasabian were on fire at an intimate gig for one night only in Llandudno.



The band - formed in Leicester in 1997 - took to the stage at Venue Cymru last night (April 12) for a 90 minute set to perform old and new tracks for an eager audience.

They were supported by five-piece punk rock band Cabbage from Manchester.

The Brit Award winners announced they would play seven intimate gigs at various venues across the UK on March 17 - with one of the gigs taking place in the seaside town.

The news of the tour followed the announcement of their new sixth album For Crying Out Loud due to be released on April 28 and will include their new single You’re In Love With a Psycho - which went down well with the crowd in Llandudno.

Reporter James Wilde, who attended the gig said: "They played a new song In Love with A Psycho and the crowd were singing and chanting along to hits such as Empire and Shoot the Runner which sent the crowd into a frenzy."

The gig saw fans from Llandudno gather to get their first glimpse of the band on their first date of this small tour.

Current band members Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews are due to headline the Leeds festival in August.

Along with five studio albums and winning numerous awards including a Brit Award in 2010, Kasabian have also headlined 2014’s Glastonbury Festival, V Festival in 2015 and recently performed a homecoming gig as part of celebrations marking Leicester City FC’s Premiership title.

(All photographs by Brent Jones)