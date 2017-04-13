50-year-old man who placed barbed wire across forest cycle path ordered to attend “thinking skills” course

A 50-YEAR-old man who placed barbed wire across a forest cycle path was ordered to attend a “thinking skills” course yesterday (Wednesday).

David Roberts, of Henllan Road, Trefnant, near Denbigh, North Wales, was also placed under a twelve-month community order with rehabilitation and a three-month 7pm to 7am curfew and has to pay £170 costs. He pleaded guilty to attempting to assault someone causing actual bodily harm at the Clocaenog forest near Denbigh.

Magistrates at Llandudno heard 10ft of rusty barbed wire had been left at chest height, wrapped around tree branches.

Prosecutor James Neary said Natural Resources Wales had covert cameras to monitor wildlife and footage of a vehicle was recorded in the area.

After his arrest Roberts told police he had an altercation with an unknown motorcyclist who used the path at high speed. The motorcyclist had kicked his dog and the defendant lost his temper.

“He claimed it was his intention not to hurt,” Mr Neary said. "He wanted to slow the motorcyclist. He was livid about the altercation.”

Mr Neary added :”Fortunately for the defendant no-one was hurt. It really could have been far more serious.”

A mountain biker had reported the wire after coming within 3ft of it while going slowly uphill. " If he came the other way he would have impacted with the wire,” the prosecutor said.

Solicitor Dafydd Roberts, defending, said his client “just can't believe what he did and why he did it.”

The defendant had been walking his dog in remote forest when the motorcyclist approached at speed and almost hit him. There was a row, the rider kicked Roberts's dog and drove away.

Roberts placed the wire “in anger.” He returned to the site 20 days later, the court heard.

The lawyer said his client was an unemployed handyman under the care of the mental health team. “He's extremely sorry. It was an extremely foolish thing to do,” Mr Roberts remarked. “It's an unusual case.”