Thousands of North Wales rugby fans to descend on Cardiff

THOUSANDS of North Wales rugby fans will descend on Cardiff this weekend to cheer on RGC in their historic WRU National Cup final clash.



The Gogs embark on the biggest game in their history on Sunday, April 16, where they will take the field at the Principality Stadium against rivals Pontypridd.



A large number of coaches have been laid on for supporters, and with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s a strong contingent will be heading south in the hope of seeing Mark Jones’ side secure victory.



Cllr Graham Rees, cabinet member for marketing, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s hard to believe the progress RGC has made in such a short period and this has been reflected with the attendances increasing for every home game, plus a substantial number of loyal fans travelling to away fixtures.



“The success is down in no small part to our rugby academy where players develop their skills at Rydal Penrhos and Coleg Llandrillo, which has seen so many come through into the senior ranks.

“The standard of rugby from RGC has been outstanding all season and the atmosphere on match days at Parc Eirias is absolutely terrific.



“We are steadily building up a loyal fan base and this is reflected on match days when the cry of “RGC, RGC, RGC” rings around Eirias.



“I say we, because the rugby fans of North Wales have taken RGC to their hearts and the slogan ‘RGC - A Team of A Million People’ says it all.



“Myself and fellow followers of RGC wish the players and all the coaching staff all the very best for Sunday’s game, and hopefully history will be made again with the team lifting the WRU Cup.”