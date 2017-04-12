Former Rhyl Labour councillor to stand as independent in May's elections

A RHYL councillor will be standing as an independent candidate after being deselected to stand for the Labour Party.

Councillor Win Mullen-James has served as a Rhyl councillor since 2008 and has served as a councillor in Denbighshire County Council since 2012. Mrs Mullen-James has been deselected from standing as a Labour candidate for the Rhyl South East ward by the party for May’s elections.

Mrs Mullen-James has since stepped down from the Labour party to stand as an independent candidate.

Mrs Mullen-James said: “All the prospective candidates have to go through selection. I’ve been in the party for 15 years and have done a lot for my town. I’ve done lots of work and couldn't have been more supportive – I’m not sure why I have been deselected.”

A Labour spokesperson added: “In line with the Welsh Labour Party’s robust selection process across Wales, each council candidate is subject to reselection at every election cycle”.

Candidates selected for Labour in Rhyl South East ward in this May's elections are Brian Blakely, Steven Ellison and Cheryl Williams.