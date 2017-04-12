Dyserth crash caught on bus dash cam

A coach dash cam captured a black BMW overtaking it and crashing into an on-coming car.

Scaffolder Dean Mark Mears, 26, pulled out to overtake the Voel Coaches bus. He hit an on-coming Fiat and ended up on a cycle path.

A court heard today that fortunately there was no one on the path at the time or it could have had far more serious consequences.

Dash cam footage from the front and rear of the coach was played at Flintshire Magistrates' Court at Mold today.

Mears, of Foryd Road in Rhyl, admitted careless driving and was fined £380 with £85 costs and a £38 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for six months under the totting up procedure. Mears said that without a licence he would lose his job. He said that he had a family to support and in the present economy he would not be able to get another job quickly.

But he was told that he would be unable to make an application for special reasons not to disqualify because he had made such an application last year using the same reasons.

Mears had nothing to say about the offence. Magistrates said that it was very close to dangerous driving. He had been driving along hatched road markings for some time before he pulled out to overtake. The potential danger of what had occurred did not bear what thinking about, they said.

Prosecutor Brian Robinson said the collision occurred as the coach was driving on the A547 at Dyserth at 8 am on August 31 last year.

Mears' black BMW was seen on the dash cam to overtake the coach and collide with an on-coming Fiat being driven by Keith Taaffe (correct).

Both drivers tried to take evasive actions but there was a collision and the BMW left the road and went onto a cycle path. Mr Taaffe was a self-employed bricklayer who had to take a month off work because of whip lash, burning to the forearm from the air bag, and an injury to his right hand.

He had flashbacks and nightmares and was now more wary when driving. The prosecutor said that the defendant should have pulled back in behind the coach when he saw the Fiat approach.

Mears said in interview that he believed the road was clear. When he saw the on-coming car he froze.He tried to swerve to the hedge but a collision occurred.