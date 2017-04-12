Controversial plan for 133 homes in Meliden initally recommended for approval - REFUSED

A CONTROVERSIAL plan to build more than 130 homes in Meliden has been refused.



Penrhyn Homes wanted to build 133 homes on land at Mindale Farm, off Ffordd Hendre in Meliden after demolishing farm buildings.



Denbighshire Council planning committee members met today to discuss the scheme - which was recommended for approval but the plan was turned down due to the scale of development and its impact on highway safety and potential flooding in the area.



Land at Mindale Farm was not originally earmarked for building in Denbighshire’ County Council’s local development plan, but was included after the planning inspector - who considered the plan - called on the authority to allocate more housing sites to meet future demand.



The plan to build the homes had been met with fierce objection - from both councillors and residents. Journal readers also took to Facebook to voice their dismay at the plans.



Ceri Gillespie wrote: "This planning application should be thrown out! The village can't take this amount of houses, cars or people. The infrastructure isn't suitable. Unfortunately a person living on Ffordd Gwilym passed away recently and the ambulance couldn't even get near the house so what will it be like when the houses are built."



Mary Rendell added: "All the green land is being used we don't need any more housing as it is other builders are already spoiling the area.”



Councillor Anton Sampson spoke out against the scheme at the planning committee meeting.



Speaking to the Journal, he said: “I objected on grounds of Highways issues and have concerns on flood risk, drainage and so on but my main issue that I spoke about was the loss of natural habitat – reports of several types of shrew, owls, newts have been recieved. Natural habitat can never be mimmicked by simply landscaping the site. Natural habitat takes decades to develop and once it has gone, it may never come back.



”I'm delighted that it has been refused and if it goes to appeal, I would urge the Welsh Government to do the same. We're fed up of being told what to do by Cardiff on large developments without the local knowledge of our residents and councillors.”



Penrhyn Homes has been showcasing its plans for the development on its website under the heading ‘Coming soon to Meliden’.



A description read: “An exciting new development of 136 houses off Ffordd Gwilym, Meliden, Prestatyn consisting of two, three and four bedroom luxury properties. The development will be constructed over four phases and is due to start in 2017.”