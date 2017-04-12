Digital showcase is launched as part of Wales' Year of Legends

A HOST of online promotions showcasing North East Wales have been released as part of Visit Wales’ Year of Legends campaign.

Denbighshire, Wrexham and Flintshire have joined forces to produce films, ‘legendary’ journeys to follow and a digital brochure to inspire new visitors to experience the region.

Funded by the Visit Wales’ Regional Tourism Engagement Fund, the promotions explore the region’s castles, landscape, arts, culture and food and drink, as well as telling the stories behind legends including Owain Glyndwr and Thomas Telford.

Ian Lebbon, chair of Denbighshire Destination Partnership said: “The promotions celebrate our past, present and future like never before with attractions, events and activities at a range of legendary locations.

“With North Wales being named as one of the top 10 places to visit in the entire world this year by Lonely Planet, we are keen to showcase the beauty of North East Wales to both residents and visitors.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the making of the films and brochure, we hope it will inspire visitors to experience all our hidden gems.”

Included in the new materials are the 12 journeys – from town centre strolls to long distance trails, all with spectacular settings and all with a story attached.

Locations include the Wales’ Coastal Path, Pontycysyllte Aqueduct, St Winefride’s Well, Coed Llandegla Forest, Castell Dinas Bran, Moel Arthur, Jubilee Tower (Moel Famau) and Offa’s Dyke Path.

More than 11 million visits were made to North East Wales in 2015, with a ‘total economic impact’of £808 million.

l To view the films, brochure and journeys, visit www.northeastwales.wales.