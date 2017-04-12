Controversial plan for 133 homes in Meliden set for approval

PLANS for a large housing development, look set to get the go-ahead despite objections from local residents and councillors.



Penrhyn Homes wants to build 133 homes on land at Mindale Farm, off Ffordd Hendre in Meliden after demolishing farm buildings.



The land was not originally earmarked for building in Denbighshire’ County Council’s local development plan, but it was included after the planning inspector who considered the plan called on the authority to allocate more housing sites to meet future demand.



Cllr Bob Paterson at the proposed site of the Mindale development in Meliden. Photo: Don Jackson-Wyatt



Among the objectors to the scheme is Prestatyn Town Council, and local member Bob Paterson said a survey had shown 95 per cent of residents to be opposed to it.



They argue that the road network cannot cope with such a large development and that the proposed access down Ffordd Gwilym, with its steep junction with the main A547 road through the village, is particularly dangerous.



Councillor Paterson, who is not standing for re-election, said: "This is a planning application that currently has more than 170 documents. Things are being stated that are not true, for example on page 15 it states: 'All the key services (shops, schools, leisure facilities) in Meliden village are within 500 metres of the site. The whole village is within the 2km catchment' This is total deception. The shop is 600m, the nearest bus stop is 560m, the chemist, post office, doctors surgery, leisure facility and community centre are 890m. The church and restaurant, either further.



"In assessing the usage of cars, walking and public transport, it says the transport assessment has made a number of observations and used a number of sites throughout the UK to create the trip parameters used to generate the trip rates for this development.



"I have looked at the first seven of these sites and geographically they bear no resemblance to this development and the area in which it is set. Also, the local traffic surveys were taken in January 2016 - first the quietest time of the year and secondly, over a year old."



Denbighshire Council planning committee members will be recommended to approve the scheme when they meet today (Wednesday).



The report from officers states: “Taking all the issues into account, and in fully respecting the representation in relation to the application, it is officers’ opinion, based on the conclusions of the highway officers, that there are limited technical highway grounds to justify a refusal recommendation.”



Another ground for objection was the impact on the village’s Ysgol Melyd, but Penrhyn Homes have agreed to contribute £192,000 towards an extension to meet the extra demand for school places likely to be generated by the development.

