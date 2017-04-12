Special order will see clampdown on anti-social behaviour in Rhyl town centre

EFFORTS to tackle anti-social behaviour in Rhyl have taken a significant step forward, with a Public Spaces Protection Order now in force to tackle problems associated with drinking alcohol.

The main responsibility for dealing with anti-social behaviour lies with the police, but the PSPO allows the council and other designated officials to issue people with fixed penalty notices if individuals are engaging in drinking-related anti-social behaviour.

If people ignore the fixed penalty notice or refuse to comply with the officer who has issued it, then the police will become involved.

Fines of £100 will be imposed if notices are issued and fines up to a maximum of £1000 could be imposed by a court.

The ability to designate an area as a PSPO has been created by the 2014 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act which is intended to help communities deal with anti-social behaviours that are causing problems and nuisances in their areas.

The designated area of Rhyl where this new order is enforceable includes the town centre and stretches from Marsh Road towards the promenade. Signs have been placed in the area.

Emlyn Jones, Denbighshire’s Public Protection Manager, said: “We have worked closely with police and our partner agencies on a number of initiatives to tackle anti-social behaviour and this work is on-going.

“We believe this latest initiative will have a positive impact on the local community and will address concerns raised by businesses and residents about anti-social behaviour.

“The council has additional powers through the PSPO and believe this will have a positive impact on the quality of life for residents.

District Inspector Alwyn Williams said: “The PSPO is an additional welcomed tactic for North Wales Police in working with our partners to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“North Wales Police have successfully pursued other avenues recently by obtaining numerous Criminal Behaviour Orders against key individuals through the court process.

“This behaviour should not be tolerated and I would encourage the continued support from the community in addressing this matter.”