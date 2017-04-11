156 homes plan in Abergele recommended for approval

A PLAN to build more than 150 homes in Abergele is expected to be given the green light.



Conwy County Borough Council Planning Committee will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss the application, put forward by MacBryde Homes Ltd. The development, made up of 74 four-bed detached properties; 19 three-bed detached properties; 19 three-bed semi-detached properties; 24 three-bed terraced properties; one two-bed semi-detached home and 19 two-bed terraced homes, has been earmarked for land at Abergele Business Park.



The application has been recommended for approval.



A report into proposals reads: “The existing access off the A547 will be retained as the only access. Neighbourhood amenity space is proposed in the form of the landscaped bund and grassed areas throughout the site. Informal children’s play space is proposed throughout the site, with formal play space located within the northwestern corner and adjacent to the centre of the site.

"To the east lies undeveloped land within the business park and a dementia care centre, beyond which is residential development. The site is bound by the A55 to the north, open countryside to the west, and by Gwrych Medical Centre, a pharmacy and North Wales Business Park to the south.

“Minded to grant conditional planning permission provided no objection is received from the Highways Officer and a legal agreement is secured to deliver affordable housing and commuted sums.”



Objections to the development have been raised.



It has been argued that the roundabout is “insufficient”; that additional traffic will cause noise; that Gwyrch Castle and its gardens will be affected and that building works will cause distress to occupants of Ty Cariad (Dementia Care Centre).



The report into proposals adds: “The site is generally well screened from the A55 and the coastal path. Although the effectiveness of the vegetation is reduced during winter, it would still mitigate the visual impact.



“Cadw considers that the proposed development will have a minor visual impact on the setting of the registered park and garden at Gwyrch Castle.”