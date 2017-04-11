Get your ribs ready for the tickling of their lives: our LAST LAUGH line-up for Green Man 2017 is gonna be all kinds of funny. It's been too long but we’re chuffed to welcome JOSIE LONG back to Green Man. Her chipper tales and relatable musings have made for marvellous fun in previous Green Mans. We can’t wait to hear her inevitably-hilarious take on recent events at this year’s festival.



And it wouldn't be Green Man without, Mr ROB DEERING, whose music-meets-comedy genius combines loop pedal-powered soundscapes with razor sharp joketelling. Rob will also be megamixing and mashing up with BEAT THIS, his late-night, live music-based game show.



JEN BRISTER joins us to try to figure out the point of Snap Chat, the advantages of middle age and to explore what it means to be a gay parent in 2017. Larger than life Kiwi funny-man JARRED CHRISTMAS brings hilarity, hip-hop and infectious enthusiasm to GM17. PLUS we welcome LAZY SUSAN, the upcoming Geordie double act whose incredible romcom routine Extreme Humans has caused equal amounts of guffawing and awww-ing up and down the country.



Who else, you ask? Well, try this assorted bunch of incredible comic talent for size:

Tickets are flying out - so snap yours up now and join us for the Brecon Beacons’ biggest party! Tickets available from http://greenman.net



Our four headliners PJ Harvey, Ryan Adams and Future Islands and Ride (Thursday) join a humungous birthday bash line-up that also includes The Shins, Ride, Michael Kiwanuka, Kate Tempest, Sleaford Mods, Thee Oh Sees, Lambchop, Angel Olsen, Conor Oberst, Daniel Johnston, Shirley Collins, Saint Etienne, Lift To Experience, Liars, Julian Cope, Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit, BadBadNotGood and loads more.



PLUS We still have a few more musical names to announce. We’ll be taking a look at what’s going on in Little Folk and Somewhere next week, plus we’ve still got our packed Cinedrome line-up for you and we’ll be bringing you word from Babbling Tongues just after Easter. Keep your eyes peeled for more news soon!



Green Man is also bringing a little bit of Wales to the heart of London with this year’s Courtyard, a Welsh Beer and Cider Festival with great live music across five days. We’ve announced sets from Pinegrove, Dutch Uncles, Dungen, Huw Stephens and more. Plus we’ll have workshops, talks from the Brewers, walkabout theatre and twmpaths all weekend long. More information can be found here – courtyard2017.com