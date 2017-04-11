From the Brecon Beacons with Love… Green Man brings ‘Courtyard’ to London’s King's Cross on the second May Bank Holiday weekend (Thursday 25th - Monday 29th May) for a special, cask-conditioned mini-festival. You thirsty lot have been told about a few of the Welsh beers we’ll be bringing along, so now it’s time for a first look at the bands…

We are delighted to announce that the mighty PINEGROVE will be topping the party, bringing their emphatically endearing country-rock with them; Sweden's greatest ever (possibly/maybe) export and GM favourites DUNGEN join us too; and Following the release of their fifth album last month, DUTCH UNCLES will light up King’s Cross with their brilliantly witty, hip-swivelling left-field music.

PLUS founding member of The Coral, BILL RYDER-JONES, our mate HUW STEPHENS on the decks and loads more below, and still up our sleeves to announce.

Courtyard 2017 Music Line-Up so far:

BILL RYDER-JONES (Sat), CHELOU (Mon), DUNGEN (Sun), DUTCH UNCLES (Sat), GORDI (Sat), HANNAH PEEL (Mon), HUW STEPHENS(Fri), JOSEFIN ÖHRN + THE LIBERATION (Sun),MAUNO (Sun), MOLLY BURCH (Sun), PINEGROVE (Thurs), THE PROPER ORNAMENTS (Sat), ROZI PLAIN (Sat), SLUG (Sat), THROWS [with BARTONAR, Male choir of Kaffibarinn Reykjavík] (Sun). Plus we’ve got loads more still to announce and we’ll be throwing a daily TWMPATH (A Welsh ceilidh (dancing) for those who don't know!).

Like any self-respecting party, there’ll be something to eat... Wrap your chops around a sizzling selection of Welsh street food- Straight from the top of the bank at the back of Mountain's Foot, THE GRAZING SHED will serve up their Super Tidy Burgers, delicious international flavours served on hand made corn tortillas from THE BEARDED TACO and FFWARNES will serve the most delicious Welsh stone-baked pizza all weekend.

Plus we’ve got 140+ Welsh ales and ciders from the likes of TINY REBEL, BRECON BREWING, WREXHAM LAGER (they drank Wrexham on the Titanic!), GREY TREES, PIPES and a wealth of ciders including TROGGI, HALLETS and all the favourites you’ll find each year at Green Man! Lots n lots to tickle the tastebuds.