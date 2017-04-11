North Wales Police join forces across country to pay tribute to PC Keith Palmer

NORTH Wales Police joined other forces from across the country to pay their respects to PC Keith Palmer who was killed during an attack in Westminster.



PC Palmer, a father and husband, was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood on March 22 as he carried out his duties on the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster. The 48-year-old’s funeral was held on Monday.



About 5,000 officers from the Metropolitan Police and other forces, including a delegation from the New York Police Department, attended the funeral service at Southwark Cathedral or lined the cortege route as members of the public looked on.



Thousands more officers and staff at police stations across the country marked two minutes' silence at 2pm.



Neill Anderson, assistant chief constable at North Wales Police, said: “Officers and staff across north Wales observed the two minutes silence as a mark of respect for PC Keith Palmer and his family. In addition a number of officers including Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Richard Debicki attended the Service held for PC Keith Palmer at Southwark Cathedral.”



PC Palmer's funeral cortege, including his hearse topped with a floral tribute reading "No 1 Daddy", left the palace through the Carriage Gates he died defending.



His coffin travelled slowly amid silence along 2.6 miles of the capital's usually bustling streets, avoiding the scene of the atrocity on Westminster Bridge on its journey to the cathedral.