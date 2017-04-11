Dyserth's Jules Peters "crosses the finishing line" for breast cancer treatment

THE wife of Dyserth rocker Mike Peters has “crossed the finish” line for her breast cancer treatment.



Jules Peters, married to the Alarm frontman who co-founded global cancer charity The Love Hope and Strength Foundation, took to social media to thank her supporters; the 49-year-old was diagnosed with cancer nine months ago.



Writing on Facebook, she said: “Well, I think I may have officially finished my cancer treatment. It's a pretty amazing feeling, I can tell you.



“Thank you, you lot, for getting me through this amazing journey.”

Last October, Jules took to Facebook to open up about her fight. The blow came almost a year after her husband revealed he was fighting cancer for a third time.



Speaking at that time, Jules said: “I’ve sat next to Mike enough times and poured him tea and tossed him the occasional biscuit to see that it is much more manageable in 2016 but I am scared and dare I say cross about potentially losing my hair. I think it’s important to be honest about these kind of fears and explore them.”



Mike and Jules will run a By Your Side Walk in June. To take part in the walk or Snowdon Rocks visit www.byyoursideappeal.org