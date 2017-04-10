Members of Denbighshire support service praised at special event

THE hard work of vulnerable adults was celebrated during a special event.



Cynnig, a not-for-profit company based in Denbigh which has group members from as far as Prestatyn, marked their many successes at the event.



More than 70 people attended the event at Theatre Twm o'r Nant in Denbigh, which was supported by Rhuddlan councillor and chair of Denbighshire County Council Ann Davies.



Through courses, Cynnig helps adults develop their cookery, art, craft or computing skills.



There are also activity sessions held in metal detecting, fishing, story-writing, as well as day trips and walking.



Cllr Davies said: “It was a marvellous evening where I met some really inspirational people.



“What struck me about the evening was the amount of happiness in the room. It was clear to see how well everyone supported each other. Thanks must go to [manager] Nathan [Jones] and team for their dedication to the service users.”



Cllr Davies attended the event alongside Mayor of Denbigh Cllr Roy Tickle and fellow Denbigh town councillor Gaynor Wood-Tickle.



Mr Jones said: “Everyone involved at Cynnig has been able to use skills learnt to fulfil many personal outcomes such as increased independence, improved confidence, enhanced physical and mental wellbeing along with an active social circle and greater coping abilities that help with life's many challenges.”