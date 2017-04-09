Prestatyn Town end of season review

IT is safe to say that has been an incredible season for Prestatyn Town and their manager Neil Gibson.





The Seasiders comfortably won the Huws Gray Alliance at a canter, dethroning double winners Caernarfon Town to secure promotion to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League after their successful FAW Domestic License application.

The squad, officials and supporters have all played their part in the club’s success this term, and things may not have got to this point had it not been for a fantastic fundraising effort which saw them reach their £53,000 target to pay off their HMRC’s winding up order.

Gisbon and the players have ensured that everyone’s efforts have been rewarded, with the squad showing a rare togetherness while also possessing quality throughout which has been the catalyst behind their triumph.

With a focus on youth, the Motion Finance Stadium faithful have seen a number of players come to the fore despite their tender age, with the likes of James Stead, Noah Edwards and Ben Maher turning in a number of standouts efforts.

The boss has also been very shrewd in the transfer market, and while the big names and big money have long gone from the club, the additions Gibson made to the squad made a significant impact at both ends of the field.

Top scorer Jordan Davies’ return to the club proved to be one of the main reasons Town performed as well as they did, and the hotshot has fired in a league leading 27 goals this season.

Keeping him at the squad with this talented group of players will be imperative with a number of WPL clubs showing an interest ahead of their return to the top flight following a two-year absence.

Another vital addition was goalkeeper Carl Jones, who dusted himself off after a disappointing short spell at Caernarfon to provide the Seasiders with a reliable figure between the posts following the departure of Mike Jones.

Jones’ strong performances are thanks in no small part to the cohesion of the Town backline, who have been well-drilled and hard to break down during the season despite the absence through injury of club captain Dave Hayes, who has missed a large number of fixtures but has made an encouraging return recently.

There are sure to be big futures in the offing for the likes of Reece Fairhurst and Tony Kemp, and getting the skipper back to full fitness with aid their development further as they embark on some of the country’s most lethal finishers in the WPL.

The young guns made have hit the headlines but a number of experienced members of the squad also paid a large part in securing the crown. Hayes has been a vocal leader in the dressing room and on the sidelines, while Town talisman Michael Parker has led by example both on-and-off the pitch during profitable and turbulent times of the season.

Former Rhyl forward Jack Kenny has also made his presence felt, putting his top-flight experience to good use and forming a formidable partnership with Davies, netting 19 goals this term in the league.

It has been three difficult seasons for Gibson, who has remained resolute and determined to get Prestatyn back to the promised land, and despite all the problems and limited resources the manager has done a sensational job of rejuvenating the squad, ensuring the team spirit remains high and bringing a talented young group together to return the Seasiders to the WPL – a truly outstanding job from the ex-Welsh Cup winner.

After amassing 80 points from their 30 contests and scoring 114 goals in the process, there is little doubt that Town are not only deserving winners of the Huws Gray Alliance, but they can follow in the footsteps of Llandudno and Cardiff Met in making a huge impact in their first season back amongst the elite of Welsh football.