Welsh Alliance round up: Abergele Town stun title chasing Llangefni

ABERGELE Town all-but ended Llangefni Town’s Division One title dreams after a shock 3-1 away win.

The struggling side turned in one of their finest performances of the season in difficult circumstances, and they opened the scoring on ten minutes when Jack Lloyd Williams finished well following a period of sustained pressure.

The home side responded well and levelled matters on 28 minutes through Daniel Thomas, but two goals in the space of three minutes from Keiron Brady and Williams gave the visitors a memorable triumph.

St Asaph City continued to end the season in positive fashion after securing a 4-2 home victory over Llandyrnog United.

Despite the eventual result, it was the away side who started stronger and they went ahead on 12 minutes courtesy of a Stuart Vernon effort, but a brace apiece from Shaun Davies and Jake Walker put them in the ascendancy in a devastating spell.

Danny Roberts managed to reduce the deficit in stoppage time but the Saints held on for a convincing win, a result that moves them into seventh place with nine games of the season remaining.

In Division Two, Meliden suffered a fatal blow to their promotion hopes as they fell to a 3-2 reverse at Mynydd Llandegai.

A hat-trick from Alwyn Roberts was enough to give the home side a dramatic victory, and the one-time leaders now find themselves six points behind Mochdre Sports having played five games more than their rivals.

In-form Prestatyn Sports now sit in fourth after a 3-1 success over Y Felinheli, with Ian Dunn (2) and Paul Watts finding the target.