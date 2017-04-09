Rhyl face do-or-die clash at Aberystwyth Town after dramatic Airbus UK win

RHYL geared up for their crunch survival clash with Aberystwyth Town with a dramatic 2-1 win over basement dwellers Airbus UK Broughton.

The Lilywhites briefly moved out of the Dafabet Welsh Premier League drop zone following their come-from-behind success, but they moved back into the bottom two on Sunday after Aber pulled off a 2-0 triumph at Llandudno.

Niall McGuinness’ side now know that defeat at their relegation rivals on Friday night (7.45pm) would see them relegated to the Huws Gray Alliance, while a draw or win would see the dogfight progress to the final set of fixtures.

The Lilies boss, said: “Football is a funny old game at times. I thought the lads showed outstanding character right until the end and I am delighted with the win.

“The work ethic they showed to come from behind under pressure was first class and we now have a massive training session on Tuesday night to prepare for Aberystwyth.”

A nervy start to proceedings brought little in the way of chances, with Oli Buckley and Toby Jones going closest for the home side in the opening period.

The visitors began to come more into the game after the interval and they were rewarded on 47 minutes Steve Tomassen tapped in at the far post from a well-executed free-kick.

This provoked a strong response from the hosts, who levelled matters on 80 minutes when Chris Rimmer headed home a Toby Jones delivery to give them a lifeline.

With the game heading towards a stalemate, Steve Lewis was on hand to give the Lilies a priceless three points on 88 minutes when he prodded home from close range after sterling approach play from Christian Langos.

The Lilywhites are running a supporters’ coach for any fans wishing to travel to Aberystwyth for the crucial encounter, which will be leaving the Corbett Sports Stadium at 1.30pm.

Anyone wishing to book should contact Mike Jones on 07786 240112.