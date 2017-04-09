Champions Prestatyn Town end campaign with Llanfair United rout

CHAMPIONS Prestatyn Town capped off a memorable week with a 4-1 win at Llanfair United.

The Seasiders finished off their title winning campaign in style with another tremendous all-round display, and manager Neil Gibson will now begin planning for life in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League, where they will return next term following a two-year stint in the second tier.

The away side controlled matters early on and they went ahead on 22 minutes when Ben Maher converted well after fine approach play from Noah Edwards.

Things got even better for the visitors on the half hour when a James Stead corner was diverted into the net by the head of Jack Lewis.

After the break saw yet more dominance from Gibson’s side, who notched their third of the afternoon on 64 minutes when Jack Higgins rounded off a fine team move involving Edwards and Stead to fire home.

A mix up in the United defence led to Town’s fourth and final goal of the contest, and the in-form Maher was on hand to capitalise to take his tally to 16 league goals for the season.

The home side managed to get themselves a consolation on 75 minutes through James Davies, but that was as good as it got for the relegation candidates who were no match for the champions throughout a one-sided affair.

Another win for Gibson’s side took their final points tally to 80 for the campaign in which they scored an incredible 114 goals in their 30 contests, which is the second highest in Huws Gray Alliance history.