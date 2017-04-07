Rhyl receive boost as duo commit for next season

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness has received a further boost with the news that two more current squad members have committed to the club.

Goalkeeper Rory Crowther and forward Oliver Buckley have signed extensions with the Lilywhites after both have impressed in making the step up to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League.

Crowther was thrust into action against The New Saints earlier in the season following the departure of Wigan loanee Owen Evans, and turned in a great performance against the eventual champions.

He said: "I am more than happy to sign for next season at Rhyl. I have thoroughly enjoyed my first year in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League and although I would have liked to play more, it has been a great opportunity to learn from two fantastic goalkeepers in Owen and Dan.

“Niall has been a great manager to work with and I look forward to next season where I can hopefully push for the number one shirt."

Buckley made the step up from Meliden to the Lilies and and scored one of the goals of the season in the 3-1 win over Aberystwyth Town. He has continued his progression with the first team squad whilst being a regular scorer for the Under 19's in the North Wales Development League.