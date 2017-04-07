RGC Academy star Dan Owen to start for Wales U18s in Scotland clash

AN RGC Academy star will make his first international start as part of the Wales U18 side this weekend.

Dan Owen, an upper sixth form pupil at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, will make his full debut at flanker in the opening game of the WRU International Series against Scotland on Sunday, April 9.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a superb campaign for both the school and RGC, and has made a number of senior appearances in the Gogs’ first ever season in the Principality Premiership.

Owen earned his first cap as a replacement against England, and the gifted forward contributed significantly in Wales’ 29-19 win.

Sunday’s clash at the BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park (8.05pm) is a further chance for the only North Wales representative in the squad to make an impact on the national stage.

Gethin Watts, Age Grade Manager of the Welsh Rugby Union, said: "It will be enhanced this year with Canada being involved bringing it to a round number of teams, so we can have all the games played back-to-back at three venues across the country.

"The teams participating have been instrumental in creating a developmental culture to the series, meaning that the games will be high-paced, high-skilled and played at a great intensity.

“I would urge fans of open running rugby to come along as it will be a great insight into the future talent of each country."

Following the Scotland game Wales will face Canada on Wednesday at the home of Llanelli, before taking on Ireland at the CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence, Ystrad Mynach on Sunday.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, added: “Dan showed that he belongs on the national stage when he came off the bench for England, and being part of the Welsh set-up is something he has worked very hard to achieve.

“Our rugby academy has produced a host of internationals over the years and it is great to see another one come through the ranks and flourish.”