Rhyl man charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on ex-partner

A 38-year-old man from Rhyl has admitted assaulting his ex partner on Boxing Day.

Defendant Marc Devlin of Highfield Park, Rhyl, appeared in the dock at Mold Crown Court today charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on Kelly Anne Roberts on December 26.

He pleaded not guilty but his guilty plea to an alternative charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was accepted by the prosecution.

Devlin also admitted damaging a door belonging to the complainant.

The court heard that the complainant was supportive of the defendant and believed that he needed help.

Simon Killeen, defending, said that his basis of plea contended that a head butt was not intentional.

Devlin, a man of good character, was rebailed and will be sentenced next month after reports have been prepared.

An earlier hearing was told that the victim went to Glan Clwyd Hospital at Bodelwyddan, with a cut on the back of the head and a broken wrist.