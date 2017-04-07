Church to be safe haven for victims of modern slavery

CHURCHES located near the A55 are being asked to act as emergency reception centres to support work being carried out to tackle modern slavery.

The call, in the Diocese of St Asaph’s magazine Teulu Asaph, is being made by Alison Ussery, coordinator of Transform, who is working with voluntary councils across North Wales to set up a new charity to combat human trafficking.

North Wales, with its port at Holyhead, is described as an easy access point for criminals wanting to traffic people into the UK.

Alison said: “It is important that churches and people of faith make a stand, and do something about this terrible crime.”

Alison is looking for churches to be made available at short notice to act as local reception centres to provide sanctuary and safety for survivors.

She added: “At the moment we have to transport survivors, found in North Wales, to suitable facilities in Liverpool and Manchester but it would be far kinder and more efficient to process survivors close to where they are found, in the safety of a church or chapel.

“For centuries, churches have been places of sanctuary and now is the time to continue that tradition to meet the needs of vulnerable individuals finding themselves victims of criminal gangs.”

Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Revd Gregory Cameron, has lent his support to Alison.

Bishop Gregory said: “It’s hard to appreciate the scale of the problem as the issue is largely invisible and people don’t like to think of such activity happening in a cosy, friendly place like North Wales.

“It is there and is significant enough to have come to the attention of the church community.”

A special event is taking place in St Asaph Cathedral on July 7 as part of the Amnesty International I Welcome campaign. The Colwyn Bay Group of Amnesty International UK is organising Refugees: Reflections in words and music to raise awareness of the plight of refugees.