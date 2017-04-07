Fundraiser set up to help family of Prestatyn mum who passed away

A FUNDRAISING appeal has been mounted to help the family of a mother of four who died suddenly, aged just 39.

John McGowan is raising money for the family of Sarah Molyneaux, who died at home in Canterbury Drive, Prestatyn.

Sarah was wife to Dave and mum to Kyle, 10, Samuel, six, Dominic, four, and a daughter whom Sarah had recently reconnected with.

John, 46, said: “Sarah was a wonderful loving mother and wife who took every day in her stride with a smile and always had time for a chat with others.

”She was a passionate supporter of local charities and a cancer survivor – she recently started crocheting again to support local charities.

“We were family friends and Sarah and husband Dave both helped me with a calender I made to raise funds to go towards cancer charities.

“Sarah personally helped me through my own cancer journey and was always there with a helping hand and a kind word.”

John added: “Sarah passed away leaving a massive hole in the hearts of her family in Prestatyn and around the UK – she leaves her three youngest boys as well as a daughter, who she had just found in recent weeks.

“The money will be a great help to the family at this time, especially with all the upcoming costs.”

Dave and family are still waiting to discover how Sarah died.

John is hoping to raise £2,000 and has so far had more than £200 donated. Anyone wishing to contribute should visit his fundraising page, www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Sarah-Molyneaux.