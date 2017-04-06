Prestatyn Town heading back to WPL after gaining FAW Domestic Licence

PRESTATYN Town are heading back to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League after a two-year absence.

The Seasiders have been granted promotion to the top flight after hearing that their FAW Domestic License application was successful on Thursday, April 6.

The Licence completes a remarkable turnaround for the Huws Gray Alliance champions, who fought back from the brink after coming up with funds to pay off a £53,000 winding up order from HMRC.

Club Secretary Martin Jones said: “Obviously, we are absolutely delighted with the outcome and look forward to competing at the highest level once again.

“This has been a superb team effort from everyone concerned with Prestatyn Town. The players, the management team of Neil Gibson and Gareth Wilson and the rest of the staff have been rewarded in the best possible way for a fantastic season.

“This club has come back from the brink and we must ensure we keep it going in the right direction.”

Also securing their License and virtual promotion were Barry Town United, while all existing WPL clubs were also granted the document.

Last season’s HGA champions Caernarfon Town have also secured a dramatic turnaround and have been given a license, which will stand them in good stead as they look to reach the promised land next term.

An FAW spokesman, added: “The Club Licensing system aims to assist the continual improvement and development of football clubs at the top level within Wales.

"Licensing is a transparent process that enables clubs to demonstrate to their stakeholders that they meet quality standards.”

UEFA Licence awards:



Aberystwyth Town

Bala Town

Bangor City

Cardiff Met University

Carmarthen Town

Cefn Druids

Gap Connah’s Quay

Newtown

Llandudno

The New Saints

FAW Domestic Licence for 2017/18 Season (6 clubs)

Airbus UK Broughton

Rhyl FC

Barry Town Utd

Caernarfon Town

Flint Town United

Prestatyn Town