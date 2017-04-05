Denbighshire election candidates announced

The elections are being held on Thursday, May 4 with the counting of votes on Friday, May 5.
To be eligible to vote in Wales you must register by April 13.
The candidates are as follows:
Bodelwyddan: Raymond Ivor Beech – Independent
Jo D Hall – Welsh Labour
Richard Mainon – Welsh Conservative
David Lee Wyatt – Plaid Cymru
St Asaph: Heather Alison Prydderch – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Andrew Thomas – Welsh Conservative
St Asaph West: Peter George Morton – Independent
Peter Scott – Welsh Conservative
John Wynne-Jones – Independent
Dyserth: Stephen Charles Thomas – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Philip Walker – Welsh Conservative
David Gwyn Williams – Independent
Prestatyn Central: Peter Duffy – Independent
Mike German – Independet
Hugh Irving – Welsh Conservative
Tina Jones – Welsh Conservative
Kieth Kirwan – Welsh Liberal Democrats
David Lloyd – Welsh Labour
Sonia Penlington – Welsh Labour
Prestatyn South West: David Cooper – Independent
Gareth Davies – Welsh Conservative
William Davies – Welsh Conservative
Bob Murray – Welsh Labour
Allan Pennington – Independent
Gareth Sandiland – Welsh Labour
Prestatyn East: Carol Holliday – Welsh Labour
Anton Sampson – Wlesh Conservative
Gavin Scott – Liberal Democrats
Julian Thompson-Hill – Welsh Conservative
Prestatyn Meliden: Peter Evans – Independent
Gerry Frobisher – Welsh Conservative
Ken Prydderch – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Prestatyn North: Rachel Flynn – Welsh Conservative
Tony Flynn – Welsh Conservative
Jason Mclellan – Welsh Labour
Linda Muraca – Welsh Conservative
Paul Penlignton – Wlesh Labour
Jan Szabo – Welsh Labour
Rhuddlan: Ann Davies – Welsh Conservative
Heather Ellis – Welsh Conservative
Jacqueline McAlpine – Welsh Labour
Arwel Roberts – Plaid Cymru
Rhyl South East: Brain Blakely – Welsh Labour
David Dear – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Steve Ellison – Welsh Labour
Brian Jones – Welsh Conservative
Ellie Jones – Welsh Conservative
Hugh Jones – Independent
Win Mullen-James – Independent
Curtis Shea – Welsh Conservative
Bill Tasker – Independent
Cheryl Williams – Welsh Labour
Rhyl South West: Dawn Butters – Welsh Conservative
Pat Jones – Welsh Labour
Pete Prendergast – Welsh Labour
Rhyl South: Jeanette Chamerlain-Jones – Welsh Labour
Ellie Chard – Welsh Labour
Justine Evans – Welsh Conservative
Daniel Murray – Welsh Conservative
Rhyl East: Diana Hannam – Independent
Stewart Harris – Welsh Conservative
Barry Mellor – Welsh Labour
David Simmons – Welsh Labour
Tony Thomas – Welsh Conservative
Rhyl West: Joan Butterfield – Welsh Labour
James Alan – Welsh Labour
Trefnant: Meirick Davies – Plaid Cymru
Terry Mendies – Welsh Conservative
Dennis Williams – Independent