Denbighshire election candidates announced

The elections are being held on Thursday, May 4 with the counting of votes on Friday, May 5.

To be eligible to vote in Wales you must register by April 13.

The candidates are as follows:

Bodelwyddan: Raymond Ivor Beech – Independent

Jo D Hall – Welsh Labour

Richard Mainon – Welsh Conservative

David Lee Wyatt – Plaid Cymru

St Asaph: Heather Alison Prydderch – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Andrew Thomas – Welsh Conservative

St Asaph West: Peter George Morton – Independent

Peter Scott – Welsh Conservative

John Wynne-Jones – Independent

Dyserth: Stephen Charles Thomas – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Philip Walker – Welsh Conservative

David Gwyn Williams – Independent

Prestatyn Central: Peter Duffy – Independent

Mike German – Independet

Hugh Irving – Welsh Conservative

Tina Jones – Welsh Conservative

Kieth Kirwan – Welsh Liberal Democrats

David Lloyd – Welsh Labour

Sonia Penlington – Welsh Labour

Prestatyn South West: David Cooper – Independent

Gareth Davies – Welsh Conservative

William Davies – Welsh Conservative

Bob Murray – Welsh Labour

Allan Pennington – Independent

Gareth Sandiland – Welsh Labour

Prestatyn East: Carol Holliday – Welsh Labour

Anton Sampson – Wlesh Conservative

Gavin Scott – Liberal Democrats

Julian Thompson-Hill – Welsh Conservative

Prestatyn Meliden: Peter Evans – Independent

Gerry Frobisher – Welsh Conservative

Ken Prydderch – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Prestatyn North: Rachel Flynn – Welsh Conservative

Tony Flynn – Welsh Conservative

Jason Mclellan – Welsh Labour

Linda Muraca – Welsh Conservative

Paul Penlignton – Wlesh Labour

Jan Szabo – Welsh Labour

Rhuddlan: Ann Davies – Welsh Conservative

Heather Ellis – Welsh Conservative

Jacqueline McAlpine – Welsh Labour

Arwel Roberts – Plaid Cymru

Rhyl South East: Brain Blakely – Welsh Labour

David Dear – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Steve Ellison – Welsh Labour

Brian Jones – Welsh Conservative

Ellie Jones – Welsh Conservative

Hugh Jones – Independent

Win Mullen-James – Independent

Curtis Shea – Welsh Conservative

Bill Tasker – Independent

Cheryl Williams – Welsh Labour

Rhyl South West: Dawn Butters – Welsh Conservative

Pat Jones – Welsh Labour

Pete Prendergast – Welsh Labour

Rhyl South: Jeanette Chamerlain-Jones – Welsh Labour

Ellie Chard – Welsh Labour

Justine Evans – Welsh Conservative

Daniel Murray – Welsh Conservative

Rhyl East: Diana Hannam – Independent

Stewart Harris – Welsh Conservative

Barry Mellor – Welsh Labour

David Simmons – Welsh Labour

Tony Thomas – Welsh Conservative

Rhyl West: Joan Butterfield – Welsh Labour

James Alan – Welsh Labour

Trefnant: Meirick Davies – Plaid Cymru

Terry Mendies – Welsh Conservative

Dennis Williams – Independent