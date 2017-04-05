Conwy candidates for May local elections announced

THE candidates for the local elections being held next month have been announced.



The elections are being held on Thursday, May 4 with the counting of votes on Friday, May 5.

To be eligible to vote in Wales you must reigster by April 13.

The candidates are as follows:

Abergele Pensarn ward: Dave Hancock - Welsh Labour, Alan Hunter - Independent



Betws y Coed ward: Kathy Coutanche - Welsh Labour, Liz Roberts - Plaid Cymru



Bryn ward: Andrew Richard Hinchliff - Welsh Labour



Caerhun ward: Goronwy Owen Edwards - Independent



Capelulo ward: Kathleen Anne McCaffery - Independent, Geoff Runciman - Welsh Labour

Colwyn ward: Cheryl Lynne Carlisle - Welsh Conservative Party, Brian Cossey - Welsh Liberal Democrats, Elspeth Margaret Lindsay Griffiths - UKIP Wales, Paul Thomas Richards - Labour and Co-operative Party



Conwy ward: Shari Barber -Welsh Liberal Democrats, Emma Leighton-Jones - Independent, Emily Hannah Owen - Welsh Labour, Joan Mary Vaughan - Independent



Craig y Don ward: Frank Bradfield - Welsh Conservative Party, Francis Davies-Welsh Conservative Party, Gareth Jones - Plaid Cymru, Ray Khan - Plaid Cymru



Crwst ward: Christine Mary Humphreys - Welsh Liberal Democrats, Edgar George Parry - Independent, Aaron Wynne - Plaid Cymru



Deganwy ward: Samantha Louise Cotton - Welsh Conservative Party, Julie Dawn Fallon - Independent, Don Hale - Independent, Arthur James James - Welsh Conservative Party



Eglwysbach ward: Austin Roberts - Plaid Cymru



Eirias ward: Dave Cowans - Independent, Adrian Gwyn Mason - Welsh Conservative Party, Bob Squire - Independent

Gele ward: Mark Baker, Lynn Cunnah-Watson, Pauline Heap-Williams-Welsh Conservative, Delyth Macrae-Plaid Cymru, Morris Roberts, Andrew Wood-Independent.

Glyn ward: David Howcroft, Adam Kealey-Welsh Conservative, Chris Hughes-Welsh Labour, Abdul Khan-Plaid Cymru.

Gogarth ward: Louise Emery, Harry Saville-Welsh Conservative, Terry Dewar-Labour and Co-operative, Margaret Lyon-Independent.

Gower ward: Sam Thomas-Egelstaff-Welsh Labour, Robert Jenkins-Plaid Cymru.

Kinmel Bay ward: Stuart Anderson-Independent, Edward Bateman, Geoffrey Corry, Morris Jones-Welsh Conservative, Bill Darwin, Michael Smith, Nigel Smith-Independent, David Gaffney-Welsh Labour.

Llanddulas ward: Gareth Davies-Welsh Conservative, Keith Eeles, Wendy Williams-Independent.

Llandrillo-yn-Rhos ward: Chris Brockley-Welsh Labour, Gemma Campbell, Hannah Fleet-Independent, David Griffiths-UKIP, James Lusted, Donald Milne, Roger Parry, David Roberts-Welsh Conservative.

Llangernyw ward: Garffild Lewis-Plaid Cymru, Hazel Meredith-Welsh Conservative, Clwyd Roberts-Independent.

Llansanffraid ward:Cathy Howe-Welsh Labour, Sarah Lesiter-Burgess-Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jeffrey Pearson-Welsh Conservative, Dave Rees-Independent.

Llansannan ward: Sue Lloyd-Williams-Plaid Cymru.

Llysfaen ward: Phillip Capper-Welsh Conservative.

Marl ward: Bill Chapman - Welsh Labour, Mike Priestley - Welsh Labour, Eva Leonie Roberts - Welsh Conservative Party, Helen Roberts - Welsh Conservative Party, Sue Shotter - Welsh Liberal Democrats



Mochdre ward: Stephen Richard Collis - Welsh Conservative Party, Adrian Douglas Tansley - Welsh Labour



Mostyn ward: Professor Rob Atenstaedt - Independent, Amanda Jane Hawkins - Independent, Pat Hebron - Welsh Labour, Mike Hold - Independent, Christopher Farouk Hussain - Welsh Labour, Janet Jones - Independent, Dewi John Miles - Independent, Greg Robbins - Welsh Conservative Party, Michael Williams - Welsh Conservative Party



Pandy ward: Penny Andow - Welsh Labour



Pant-yr-Afon/Penmaenan ward: Robert Jason Edwards - Welsh Liberal Democrats, Ken Stevens - Welsh Labour



Penrhyn ward: Carol Beard - Independent, Mike Bird - Labour and Co-operative Party, William Malcolm Bullock - Independent, Christopher Glynne Davies - Independent, Simon Richard Hillman - Welsh Conservative Party, Mark Jeffery Pavey - Welsh Conservative Party, Violet Myra Odile Wigzell - Independent

Pensarn ward: David Carr-Independent, Pat Hart-Welsh Liberal Democrats, Tracy Hughes-Welsh Labour, Trystan Lewis-Plaid Cymru.

Pentre Mawr ward: John Jones, Charlie Mccoubrey-Independent, John Maclennan, Sam Rowlands-Welsh Conservative.

Rhiw ward: John Clayton, Mary Doyle, Stephen Williams-Welsh Conservative, John Roberts, Trevor Stott, Tim Williams-Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Towyn ward: David Johnson-Independent, Bernice Mcloughlin-Welsh Conservative.

Trefriw ward: Jane Bowles-Welsh Conservative, Ian Jones-Plaid Cymru, Tomos Jones, Alistair Minton-Independent.

Tudno ward: Antony Bertola-Welsh Conservative, Phillip Evans,Carol Marubbi-Independent, Ronnie Hughes, Angie O'Grady-Welsh Labour.

Uwchaled ward: Rhydian Hughes-Plaid Cymru, Peter Lewis-Independent.

Uwch Conwy ward: Ellis Wyn Jones-Plaid Cymru, Andy Walsh-Welsh Labour.

For further information visit www.conwy.gov.uk.