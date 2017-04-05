Investigation launched into Kinmel Bay fire

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into the cause of a blaze in Kinmel Bay last night that caused residents of a street to be evacuated.

Emergency Services were called to the scene of a fire at a garage on St Asaph Avenue in Kinmel Bay at 17.44 pm. Six appliances were called to the fire and the fire is now under control with appliances from Rhyl and Colwyn Bay still on scene.

St Asaph Avenue was closed at its junctions with Clwyd Park and Denbigh Circle and has now reopened. No more evacutation advice has been issued for residents.

An investigations into the cause of the fire will take place later today.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes late last night.

One eye witness, Alison Bird, said: “I live in Ffordd Craiglun, just off Denbigh Circle. We were in the garden sometime after 5pm and noticed the smell of woodsmoke but thought nothing of it, as it was a nice sunny day and thought maybe someone was preparing a BBQ.

“I looked out of the window a little while later and saw what I thought were very dark clouds coming past the house. When I went into the garden to see why the weather was changing so drastically, I then saw huge plumes of black smoke coming from the direction of St Asaph Avenue.

“I could then see the glow of the flames and then there was a loud explosion, followed by several other smaller ones. We were initially worried that it might be a house fire, but as it looked as though it was on the industrial site we hoped that everyone had gone home by the time the fire had taken hold.”