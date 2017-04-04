A55 traffic misery comes to an end

ROADWORKS responsible for traffic chaos on the A55 have been lifted.

The repair works caused two lane closures between J22 and J23 on both eastbound and westbound carriageways leaving drivers in despair.

Cones which were barricading the lanes were removed at around 6pm on Monday evening (April 3).

Many drivers complained of being stuck in 13 mile queues last weekend after work began on a new crossover between Llanddulas and Old Colwyn.

Economy and Infrastructure Secretary Ken Skates promised after the unraveling traffic chaos that works would be completed no later than Wednesday, April 5.

He said: “The A55 recently suffered a significant partial failure of a bridge joint just west of Llanddulas. We have had to put together an emergency package of works to minimise the impact on the A55 should that joint fail completely.

“That would cause significant delays in itself, but without the crossover the only option would be to divert all traffic, 24/7, onto the old road from Llanddulas to Colwyn Bay.

“Finally, you may not be aware but we have resurfaced long lengths of the A55 over recent weeks, all carried out overnight with very little disruption to traffic.

“I will not compromise on the safety of motorists, but I am also determined to ensure infrastructure upgrades are carried out in a most timely fashion.”

Cllr Cheryl Carlisle said: “They need to do something as a need of urgency now to make sure it doesn’t happen again. The roadworks put people through hell and affected businesses and residents.”