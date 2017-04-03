Harry Potter star to feature in a National Theatre live broadcast in Colwyn Bay

DANIEL Radcliffe is set to feature in a live broadcast of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.

The star-studded comedy featuring the Harry Potter star, along with Joshua McGuire from The Hour and David Haig best known from Four Weddings and a Funeral is a National Theatre Live performance being broadcast in screening venues across the UK.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the play that started Tom Stoppard’s career, David Leveaux will be directing a celebratory production of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at the Old Vic in London.

The play focuses on the two eponymous minor characters from Hamlet.

It provides a new side to the story of Shakespeare’s famous play, emphasising more on absurdist themes and adding a comedy edge to the tragedy.

As we hear more of their side, it will become apparent that watching Hamlet will never be the same again.

Radcliffe is perhaps best known for his film work but is no stranger to the stage.

Having starred in Equus in 2007, he went on to have a leading role in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011.

He then returned to drama in Martin McDonagh’s The Cripple of an Irishman in 2013 and Privacy in 2013.

This production is directed by Tony-Award winner Leveaux, who revived another of Stoppard’s plays, Jumpers, in 2003.

The National Theatre Live performance will be shown at Theatr Colwyn on April 20.

Tickets are £12 and £11 for concessions and available from www.theatrcolwyn.co.uk or by phoning the box office on 01492 5777888.