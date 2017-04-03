George Ezra comes to the Rhyl Pavilion Theatre

George Ezra has launched his ‘Top Secret’, a two-week jaunt around the UK and Ireland and calling at Rhyl Pavilion on Thursday, June 1.

The singer-songwriter, whose hits include Budapest, Blame it on me, Barcelona and Cassy O!, will perform brand new songs for the first time across 10 gigs at intimate venues.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on April 5 before going on general sale from 9am on April 7. Visit georgeezra.com for full ticket information.

“There is no need for me to point out the fact that I’ve been fairly quiet over the last year,” Ezra said.

“I don’t want to give too much away regarding the record, but I do want to invite you all to join me on my first tour back.

“This tour will be like no other that I have done before for many reasons, but mostly because it will be the first time that a lot of brand new songs are played live.

“There will be a few new band members and we will be working out what the best set list is and what the best way to present the songs will be.

”We will focus less on smoke and mirrors and more on building the best show that we possibly can.

”We will of course be playing all of the classic singalong numbers too!

“Come and join us. But don’t let the cat out of the bag, this tour is top secret…”

Ezra’s three-times platinum debut album, Wanted On Voyage, was in the top-three biggest selling artist albums in the UK in 2014 and 2015, reaching number one in the Official UK Chart and spending 122 weeks in the chart overall.

In little more than 18 months, Ezra went from virtual unknown to one of the international breakthrough artists of recent times, taking in a top-10 album in 10 countries, three sold-out UK tours, nominations for four Brit Awards, one BBC Music Award and an Ivor Novello.

For wheelchair customers, contact the Rhyl Pavilion box office directly on 01745330000.

Tickets will not be available to purchase from the Pavilion Theatre.