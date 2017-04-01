Quartet commit to Rhyl ahead of crunch Airbus clash

RHYL have received a boost ahead of their crunch relegation clash against Airbus UK Broughton with the news that four squad members have signed contract extensions.

The Lilywhites entertain the basement dwellers on Saturday (3pm) in a must-win game if they are to stand any chance of remaining in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League next term.

Manager Niall McGuinness has secured the services of Toby Jones and James Bell, together with the brother duo of Alex and James Jones for next season regardless of what division they are plying their trade in.

The boss also confirmed that he is in dialogue with other members of the squad, with a view to securing a similar commitment.

Midfielder Bell who has made 19 appearances for the Lilies throughout the campaign, with forward Jones contributing six goals in 30 games.

The former Llandudno and Caernarfon Town hotshot, said: “I'm really looking forward to next season, but first-and-foremost we have to keep this club up and we've got three huge games in front of us.

“Myself and the players are all confident we can pull it out and get the results needed to keep Rhyl where they belong. It's been a rollercoaster of a season and I've enjoyed playing in front of the fans and thank them for their ongoing support.”

The talented brothers have also turned heads this season, with Alex crowned WPL Player of the Month in September after a sensational start following his summer move from nearby rivals Prestatyn Town.

Managing director Mike Jones, added: “The lads we’ve signed for next season are all Welsh players and have shown great loyalty to the club.”

Following Saturday’s clash with the Wingmakers, McGuinness’ men travel to drop zone rivals Aberystwyth Town before hosting Llandudno.