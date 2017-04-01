Champions Prestatyn Town end home campaign with Guilsfield win

HUWS Gray Alliance champions Prestatyn Town closed out their home campaign with a 4-2 win over Guilsfield.

The Seasiders produced another fantastic display after a falling a goal behind early on, and they will look to get to the 80-point mark in their final game of a memorable season when they travel to struggling Llanfair United on Saturday (2.30pm).

Despite the eventual result, it was the visitors who drew first blood when they were awarded a penalty on ten minutes following an infringement from captain Michael Parker, and Jake Cooke confidently slotted the spot kick past Carl Jones.

This provoked a strong response from Neil Gibson’s side, who levelled matters on 28 minutes when Jack Lewis latched on to a Parker flick on from a corner to steer home.

Things got even better for the hosts shortly after when they took the lead for the first time in the contest when the impressive Noah Edwards unleashed a ferocious left footed effort from 18 yards that found the corner.

The rampant home side were now fully in the ascendancy and they had more to celebrate on 38 minutes when Alec Williams managed to create some space in a crowded box to add a third.

After the break saw the same pattern of play continue, with Williams and Jack Kenny both going close to sealing the points in a dominant spell in the early stages of the period.

Gradually the visitors regrouped and they clawed their way back into the game on 73 minutes when Chris Catherall rounded off a fine team move with a well-placed effort.

The Town rearguard had to be at their best to prevent an equaliser in the closing stages, and they finally secured their 25th league triumph of the season when Lewis notched his second of the afternoon when his converted a chance after good work from Joe Newell.