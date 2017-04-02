New figures show Rhyl lifeboat station was the busiest in North Wales

RHYL lifeboat station was the busiest in North Wales last year, according to new figures.



Crews there responded to 66 call-outs over the course of 2016, rescuing 50 people and saving two lives.



Lifeboat crews across 16 stations from Flint to Aberystwyth launched 536 times, a 15 per cent increase on the previous year.



As well as the number of lifeboat launches being up, the volunteer crews rescued 562 people in trouble on the coast, 27 per cent more than in 2015.



Across Wales, lifeboat volunteers saw an increase of 11 per cent on lifeboats launches in 2016, rescuing 13 per cent more people compared with 2015.



RNLI vessels in Wales launched 1,175 times. A total of 1,162 people were rescued and 73 lives were saved.



In Wales overall, Mumbles RNLI volunteers was the busiest lifeboat station for the second year running last year. The lifeboats there launched 83 times and rescued 95 people.



Reasons for call-outs varied from machinery failure, searching for missing people, rescuing those in danger of drowning and rescuing people cut off by the tide.



RNLI lifesaving manager Matt Crofts said: “Prevention is key for the RNLI – helping people by providing communities with the skills and knowledge to help keep themselves safe when they visit the coast.



“Our annual Respect the Water drowning prevention campaign will be launching again soon and we urge people to give water the healthy respect it deserves.



“While we will always answer the call for help, myself and everyone within the RNLI would like to see people thinking more about their safety whilst at the coast.



“We’re calling on anyone visiting the coast to make safety a priority; whether that means wearing a lifejacket, checking their vessel before they go afloat, knowing they should call 999 and ask for the coastguard in the event of an emergency, checking the tide times before they set out, or staying away from cliff edges and unstable coastal paths.”