Prestatyn crafters secure coup for town after patnering with world-famous Kew Gardens

ARTISANS Collective, based at the old library on Nant Hall Road, Prestatyn, has joined forces with the world-famous Kew Gardens to organise a horticultural event in the town.



Kew Gardens’ ‘outreach arm’, Grow Wild, will host a a free network training day for community groups, youth project participants, volunteer mentors and project partners.



There will also be an address by James Davies, MP for Vale of Clwyd; Pete Harrison of Artisans Collective will carry out a talk about Growing Community Spirit; George Pilkington, of Nurturing Nature, will speak about the principles of wildlife gardening using his own garden as a case study and Cynan Jones, of the Mushroom Garden, will give visitors an overview of the “fascinating” world of fungi.



The event next Saturday (April 8) at Prestatyn Parish Church hall will also feature growing tips, and advice on seed collecting, maintenance and sowing.



Pete said: “We are very pleased to be working with Grow Wild - the outreach arm of Kew – for the third year now.



“I am very pleased that we have managed to get Kew Gardens to hold an event in Prestatyn.



”I think it is a fantastic thing for the town to be selected by them to hold such event.



"I am also proud that we are able to invite so many other community and voluntary groups to attend this free event and to be working alongside the parish church to facilitate it."



Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grow-wild-network-day-prestatyn-tickets-31992429217 to register for the event.