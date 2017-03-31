Decade-long ban for man after dead dog is found under trampoline in Kinmel Bay

A MAN has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years after causing “unnecessary suffering” to two dogs.



Nathan Lee Fisher, aged 24, admitted animal welfare offences at Llandudno Magistrates Courts against two Akita dogs, named Layla and Kuma. One animal was found dead underneath a trampoline in Kinmel Bay whilst another one was described as a “bag of bones” by an RSPCA inspector.



RSPCA Cymru was called to the Roseview Crescent property after North Wales Police found a dead dog and its mother. The mother was described as “so skinny” that her bones were visible through her coat.



Mr Fisher was also given 12-week suspended prison sentences for the two charges, to run concurrently. They were suspended for an 18-month period. He was also given a 12-month community order, a nine-month alcohol treatment order and told to undertake 180 hours of community work.



He was also fined £750, and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge. Another individual living at the Kinmel Bay property was given a caution.



RSPCA inspector Phil Lewis said: “These poor Akita dogs were subject to outright neglect and ill-treatment, which cost one of the dogs their life.



“Fortunately, the other has been happily re-homed from an RSPCA Animal Centre. When she was found at the Kinmel Bay property, she looked an absolute bag of bones but thankfully her suffering is over.



“People have very clear and important legal responsibilities towards their dogs, and there was an outright failure in this case to deal with shocking levels of weight loss, and to provide the dogs with food and necessary care.”