Rhyl woman, 20, fined after spitting in police officer’s face

A YOUNG woman accused of spitting in a policewoman’s face and causing a policeman to stumble and graze his knees was ordered to pay £150 compensation.



Sian Davies, aged 20, of Sydenham Avenue, Rhyl, was also fined £80 with £115 costs by magistrates at Llandudno. She admitted two assaults and resisting police at Rhyl.



Court chairman John Mortimer told her: “I am sure you have realised by now that this sort of behaviour in relation to police officers working to keep the peace isn’t acceptable.”



Prosecutor James Neary said Davies had been drunk, shouting and swearing and a man wanted her removed from a property in Princes Street, Rhyl. Three police officers had attended but Davies was obstructive.



Nia Dawson, defending, said her client had apologised and accepted her behaviour was wrong.



Davies realised she had a problem with alcohol, the solicitor added.

