Prestatyn Town set to learn FAW Domestic Licence fate next week

PRESTATYN Town will find out if they are able to join the Dafabet Welsh Premier League next week.

The Seasiders, who were crowned champions of the Huws Gray Alliance after an incident packed season on-and-off the pitch, will complete the necessary paperwork for their FAW Domestic Licence, which is a document every top-flight club needs to play in the division.

Officials from the governing body will give chairman Chris Tipping and the club their decision on Thursday, April 6.

Should they be unsuccessful with their initial application, Town officlals have until April 21 to launch an appeal.

The club are “confident” that they can achieve their goal of ticking all the necessary boxes to return to the WPL, which will cap off a remarkable turnaround after supporters, staff and players saved the club from a £53,000 HMRC winding up order last year.

This was thanks in no small part to a huge community appeal led by chairman Chris Tipping, who has brought the club back from the brink since taking over at the Motion Finance Stadium.

If they fail to achieve their target, they will become the second HGA side in as many seasons to miss out on promotion following Caernarfon Town’s failure to secure the licence last term.

They were unable to give a licence as Caernarfon Town FC was dissolved on 18 August 2015 for not filing accounts, but the Canaries could be the main beneficiaries should Town’s application be denied are their new paperwork be successful due to them sealing second place in the standings last week.

Licences are awarded based on criteria including sporting, youth and coaching, infrastructure and financial.