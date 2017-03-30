Woman "totally betrayed" after Prestatyn partner posts revealing photos on Snapchat

A YOUNG woman saw red when her partner sent revealing pictures of her in her underwear to his mates.



But Charlotte Burgess’ anger and embarrassment turned to disgust when Nigel Butler later told her he had shown a former girlfriend video footage of them making love.



“I felt totally betrayed. It was a horrible thing to happen to anyone,” she said.



Miss Burgess was giving evidence at Llandudno magistrates’ court where Butler was found guilty of harassment without violence, a charge based not on the fact that the pictures and footage had been taken or posted but because he had told her he had done it.



Miss Burgess told the court that she and the defendant had been in a relationship for only six weeks last summer and one day he took a photograph of her in her underwear as she was dressing.



He posted it on the Snapchat app and told her: “All my mates have have just seen your arse, Babe.”



“I felt really embarrassed and humiliated and would not have let him take it or share it with others,” she said.



Miss Burgess said that on the second occasion she picked him up after a night out in Rhyl and he told her he had shown his ex-girlfriend Crystal a video of them having sex.



“ I had not been aware of him taking a video,” she told the court. “I was horrified and wanted him to delete it immediately but he did not agree.”



She reported the matter to the police after the break-up of their relationship in August but she denied having done so in revenge for the break-up.



Butler, 22, of Caradoc Road, Prestatyn, claimed that Miss Burgess had sometimes posed for photographs but he denied having posted them to his mates.



“I wouldn’t do that because she was my girlfriend,” he said.



He also told the court that she was aware that he had sometimes filmed their lovemaking but he denied showing it to his ex or telling Miss Burgess that he had done so.



Finding the charge proved, chairman Len Jones said the Bench found Miss Burgess’s version of events to have been credible and Butler would have known that it would upset her.



In a victim impact statement Miss Burgess said she was now nervous of anyone with cameras and it was affecting her relationship with her new partner.



She said she insisted on his leaving his phone outside the bedroom and that she had “freaked out” when he had entered the bathroom with a cup of tea for her as she bathed because he was on the phone.



The Bench considered a pre-sentence report in which Butler, who also has a new partner, was said to have mental health issues, suffering severe “highs and lows”.



He was made subject of a 12-month community order to include 20 rehabilitation sessions, and must also observe a month-long 8pm – 7am curfew.



The Bench ordered him to pay Miss Burgess £150 in compensation, court costs of £400 and a £85 surcharge.



They also imposed a 12-month restraining order preventing him from contacting Miss Burgess and ordered that he should not post any pictures or footage of her on social media, or make any comments about her.