Reverend and The Makers and R1DJ Huw Stevens added to Llanfest line-up

RADIO 1 DJ Huw Stephens and indie band Reverend and The Makers are the latest to be added to the line-up for Llanfest, supporting The Manic Street Preachers.

Known for their 2007 smash hit Heavyweight Champion of the World, Reverend and The Makers will delight audiences, while Huw Stephens, best known for his weekly appearances on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Cymru C2, plus unwavering enthusiasm for up-and-coming talent, will brings years of DJing experience an clectic mix of tracks to the International Pavilion in Llangollen on July 9.

Huw Stephens said: “I’m ecstatic to be playing Llanfest. I’m honoured to be a part of a festival that is celebrating its 70th anniversary and as a passionate supporter of new talent; I can’t wait to see what the day has in store.

“It’s fantastic to see such big names headlining a show in Llangollen, especially Manic Street Preachers, who are world class. Looking at the line-up I’m confident that Llanfest will be a fantastic event full of great music.”

With a limited number of both seated and standing tickets for Llanfest’s evening performances still available, priced at £65 or £50 ticket, dependent on seating or standing options, fans can secure their place to see the world-renowned acts perform on one stage (tickets available at http://international-eisteddfod.co.uk/events/sunday-llanfest/).

The day will begin with performances on the outside stages by acts including Roving Crows, Army of Skanks, Ben Roberts, Buddy Holly and the Black Jacks, Captain Zed, Delta Radio, Full Circle, Living Sounds, Mr Blunders, Skeet Williams, Thunderbug, Tom Wilson and Y Gogs.

Performances will run from 2pm on all three outdoor stages and promises festival-goers the chance to experience both local and international acts in stunning surroundings.

There will also be plenty of exotic international cuisine on offer from a vast range of food and drink stalls on the field.

Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is an annual festival of music, dance and culture, founded in 1947, and celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

Each year attracts 4,000 performers and 50,000 visitors and this year takes place from July 3-9 and also features the likes of opera star Sir Bryn Terfel , performing on July 4, and jazz maestro Gregory Porter (July 7).

Acknowledged as one of the foremost world festivals, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod promotes peace and goodwill between nations and has been nominated for a number of awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize.

The festival’s music director, Eilir Owen Griffiths, said: “With the full Llanfest line-up now announced, I’m certain this year will be the biggest show ever hosted at the International Eisteddfod and to say the team is excited in an understatement.

“We are welcoming a host of world-famous acts to perform alongside some extraordinary new Welsh talent, ensuring that the 70th anniversary of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod will finish on a high note.

“Llanfest 2017 is going to be an unforgettable day and alongside the rest of the week’s line-up, which features acts including Sir Bryn Terfel and Gregory Porter, will put the festival on the global map as a destination for live music – so get your tickets while you can.”

There will be live performances from a range of artists from 2pm on the outside stages, with Reverend and The Makers and Huw Stephens launching evening performances in the International Pavilion, before the Manic Street Preachers take to the stage.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.international-eisteddfod.co.uk.