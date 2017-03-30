Five people found dead after helicopter crash in Snowdonia

FIVE people have been found dead after a helicopter crash in Snowdonia.

Police and Mountain Rescue Teams searching for the missing helicopter revealed this afternoon that they had found the wreckage.

The exact location is not being revealed at this time to allow a dignified and unhindered recovery of the bodies in what is described as "very difficult and challenging terrain".

Supt Gareth Evans at North Wales Police said: “The aircraft, a red Twin Squirrel helicopter had failed to arrive in Dublin from Luton yesterday afternoon instigating a full sea and then land search and rescue operation.

"Initially, its last known position was believed ‘over sea’ in the Caernarfon Bay area but this was then narrowed to a land based search co-ordinated by North Wales Police in Snowdonia involving all local and RAF Mountain Rescue Teams.

"Local conditions were described as atrocious with visibility down to less than 10 metres in places. My thanks go out to the professionalism and commitment of all those personnel involved in this operation.

“Formal identification has not taken place so details of the passengers are not being revealed at this time. Families of those on board the aircraft are being supported by specialist Police Family Liaison Officers.

"Our thoughts are very much with them and on their behalf I ask you respect their privacy at this very difficult time. HM Coroner for north west Wales Mr Dewi Pritchard-Jones has been informed and he has ‘opened’ an investigation.

“The terrain where the aircraft has been located is remote and in places hazardous."

Secretary of state for Wales, Alun Cairns, said: "My thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the families of the victims of the helicopter crash in Snowdonia.

"I have today spoken to the acting chief constable of North Wales Police to offer the UK Government in Wales' full support to the investigation.

"The emergency services and the mountain rescue involved in the search, rescue and recovery operation have carried out their work in incredibly difficult conditions. I am grateful to them for thei determination and dedication, and to those providing support to the families during what is a very difficult time.

The recovery operation will be challenging. I ask that the investigating authorities be given the time and space necessary to undertake this important work."

The public have been asked to not visit the area which is now the subject of a full investigation led by the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

Supt Evans added: “We are also appealing for help from the public and local communities and so I’d ask if anyone sighted the aircraft flying over Snowdonia yesterday to contact North Wales Police."

Anyone with information can telephone the force on 101.