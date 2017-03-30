Prestatyn's Safe As Milk festival cancelled

A NEW festival set to head to Prestatyn in April has been cancelled.

The Safe As milk festival that would have taken place at Pontin’s Prestatyn and featured the likes of Butthhole Surfers, Shirley Collins, Nokia Princess, Omar Souleyman, Ninja Tune and more has been cancelled after the company has ceased trading.

Directors have taken steps to place the company into liquidation and a meeting of creditors has been called for April 25.

A statement from Safe As Milk organisers said: “We are very sorry to announce that we have had to take the decision to cancel Safe As Milk Festival.

“Despite the widespread excitement about the event, we’re sorry to report that ticket sales have not reached a level to make the event viable so, despite our best efforts, we have no other option but to cancel.

“We would like to apologise to all the customers, artists, partners and suppliers that have been let down by this situation. We felt we should take this decision now in the hope of minimizing inconvenience to all involved.

“We would also like to thank the many people that have worked with us on trying to make Safe As Milk happen and the many of you that have shown such enthusiasm for the festival.”

Anyone who has purchased tickets is able to claim a refund.

If you have paid for this event by credit card please contact your credit card issuer and make a claim under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974.

If you have used a VISA debit card to pay for your booking, you will need to contact your VISA debit card issuer and make a claim under the VISA chargeback rules.

If you have paid by another method, you will need to submit a claim to the company. A form for you to submit such a claim will be sent with the letter to all creditors in the next few days. This will be sent to the lead booker by email where the company does not hold your address.

If you have any queries please email SAM-festival-creditors@begbies-traynor.com.