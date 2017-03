Shrek The Musical will make a summer stop in Llandudno.

The larger than life West End and Broadway production will stomp into Venue Cymru from August 21 to September 2, 2018.

Former Eastenders actor Nigel Harman will direct the show having made his directorial debut on the previous tour of the musical.

Priority booking opens next month from April 5 and general booking open from April 10.

Visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or contact 01492 872000 for more information.